Chrisean Rock’s Wikipedia Page Temporarily Updated To Reflect Second Child She Hopes To Have

Chrisean Rock left us shocked when she first announced her pregnancy in January of this year. The Baltimore-born entertainer has proven time and time again that she has plenty of growing up to do in terms of her mental and emotional maturity. This has led some to question how ready she would be by the time her baby was born. She's obviously made her share of mistakes since Junior arrived in September. Nevertheless, Rock is growing and getting better with each passing day. This past weekend she celebrated her baby boy's two months Earthside. As she continues to recover, the Baddies cast member hasn't held her tongue about wanting more kids.

She and Blueface have been feuding practically non-stop since she told him she's pregnant. Because of this, we were doubtful about a second child coming to Rock from Blue. However, she's alleged that they've slept together multiple times this fall, even with the 26-year-old getting on one knee and proposing to his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. The new mother has also been antagonizing her rapper ex with a new beau – Lil Mabu – who she also claims to be in bed with regularly.

Chrisean Rock is Serious About Expanding Her Family

No pregnancy have been taken (that we know of). Still, Rock's Wikipedia page was temporarily updated to reflect the infant she hopes to bring into the world. As revealed in a screenshot on Twitter a few days ago, someone wrote, "one, and another expected to be on the way" under the Cr*zy In Love star's profile where it asks about her children. It's since been returned to its normal state. Nevertheless, we're curious to see if Chrisean will follow in Rihanna's footsteps by announcing another pregnancy so soon.

This past weekend, the drama between Chrisean Rock and her baby daddy was minimal. However, Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, spilled some telling tea while going Live a few days ago, suggesting that her youngest grandson's mom has a chance at reconciling with the "Thotiana" rapper still. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

