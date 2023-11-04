Chrisean Rock Hires Nanny As Junior Turns Two Months Old: “He’s Growing, He’s Strong”

Motherhood likely hasn't been exactly what Chrisean Rock was expecting, but still, the 23-year-old is doing her best to learn from her mistakes and show up for Junior as often as possible. Today (November 3), the infant is celebrating two months of life, and his mom is clearly in her feelings while marking the milestone for him. Earlier this afternoon she sent out a commemorative tweet to allow others in on the occasion. It's since gotten plenty of positive attention for the mother-son duo.

It's been speculated that Rock's intent in getting pregnant was to keep her baby daddy, Blueface, in her life. However, if true, those plans have backfired as the Baltimore native has been raising their son virtually on her own since giving birth in September. She and the little one have had their share of viral mishaps, but rather than letting overwhelm get the best of her, Chrisean shared on Instagram Live that she's hired a maid to help keep up with housework and other chores.

Chrisean Rock Celebrates Her Son's Growth

"I thank God for help because I cannot be the maid and the mommy at the same time. That s**t's like, not my type of style," Rock told her followers ahead of the weekend. According to her, having a full house to take care of is far too much responsibility with a newborn, and she would rather channel her energy toward Chrisean Jr. and his well-being.

Later on in her stream, the Baddies cast member showed how much her firstborn has grown in just two months. "He's growing, he's strong," Rock said, updating us on Junior's health after his hernia surgery.

New Mom Hires a Maid to Help Around the House

