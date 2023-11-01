Chrisean Rock Performs Her Blueface Diss Track While He’s In Attendance At Party

Earlier this week, Chrisean Rock and Blueface were both in attendance at a party thrown by Yung Miami. But Rock wasn't just there to have a good time, she was also performing. One particular part of her performance made the rounds on social media overnight . In the clip she performs a song she released last month. That's the Lil Mabu collaboration "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" which sees her teaming up with her new man while dissing her old one, Blueface.

What makes the performance even more surprising and bold is of course that Blueface himself was in attendance. "mind you he in here. love this for her" one of the videos of her performance is captioned. While the move seems particularly cold, fans responding to a repost of the video weren't quite as convinced. "Bruh stop tryna make it seem like beef , we know they pay y’all to keep it up 😂 we not stupid," one fan comments claiming their entire beef is staged. Others pointed out the fact that Rock admitted herself that she isn't making any money from the song. Check out the full video and fan responses below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Reveals She Recently Rejected Blueface, He Asks For Receipts

Chrisean Rock Performs Blueface Diss While He's In Attendance

Just a few days ago Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu learned that their song hit number one on the new Billboard TikTok Songs chart. Billboard first unveiled the chart earlier this year to track which songs are trending most on the social media platform. The chart has been quite volatile as well. That elasticity provided the perfect opening for "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" to shoot all the way to number one.

During the very same show, Chrisean gave a pendant that was gifted to her by Blueface to a random stranger. "I gave a random a*s b*tch my blueface pendant in the bathroom ion wan wear dhat sh*t no more," she said in a tweet about the night. What do you think of Chrisean Rock performing her Blueface diss track during a party where Blue was also in attendance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Mabu Shows Gun & Trigger Fingers To Blueface In New Video With Chrisean Rock

[Via]