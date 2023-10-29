Chrisean Rock’s Blueface Diss Song Not Making Her Any Money, She Explains Why Before Parking Lot Concert

Chrisean Rock has a lot more on her resume than most other people her age, but still, the 23-year-old learned the hard way this fall that she doesn't know everything. She and Blueface have been locked into an exhausting social media feud since Rock gave birth to their son in September, resulting in her joining forces with Lil Mabu to drop a diss track called "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH." The hateful song is trending on TikTok's music chart and has brought more attention Chrisean's way than ever before. However, despite its success, the Baddies cast member shared on Live this weekend that she's not bringing in any money for her hard work.

"I'm not talking about this to bash Mabu, [he] has nothing to do with it," Rock assured those tuning in to watch her speak. She's under the impression that her rumoured new beau's team wasn't communicating clearly enough. According to the new mother, those in Mabu's camp treat her like "some naive little Black girl." Thankfully, she's not letting the L get her in her feelings. Instead, she's reflecting on the lessons she can take from the situation to do better in the future for her and Junior.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu Antagonize Blueface On Social Media

Dissing Blueface Didn't Make Chrisean Rock Any Money

"They'll take advantage of you if you don't know how to get s**t cleared," Rock cautioned others in the industry. "I never sign to no label, I was just doing ghetto s**t, dropping on YouTube." During her romantic relationship with Blue, it's likely that he and his team handled the logistics of her music releases for her, leaving the "Lit" hitmaker ignorant to the process.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Stakes Her Claim On Blueface Despite New Infidelity Rumors

Lil Mabu Helps His Collaborator Bring the Party to a Parking Lot

Even with all the drama unfolding, the Cr*zy In Love star is still spending time with the drill rapper who's facing accusations of taking advantage of her fame for clout. Would you attend a Chrisean Rock concert if given the chance? Let us know in the comments, and keep scrolling to see the latest content from her and Lil Mabu's booked and busy Halloween weekend.

[Via]