Jaidyn Alexis Stakes Her Claim On Blueface Despite New Infidelity Rumors

Jaidyn Alexis has staked her claim on Blueface, calling the rapper "her d-ck" despite new rumors about him. She made the bold claim in a video posted to social media, where she was vibing with Blue, and the rapper was claiming that he "wasn't going nowhere". However, several people have claimed that Blue has in fact been going places. First, there is Chrisean Rock, who claims that she and Blue were hooking up mere days before he proposed to Alexis.

Furthermore, a video emerged earlier this week showing Blueface snuggling up to an unknown woman. The video just showed the pair cuddling, but knowing Blue's history, there's every chance that things went further than that. However, Alexis' reaction shows that she's not fazed by the allegations and rumors. It remains to be seen, though, if anything more amounts from the claims against Blue.

Blueface Beefs With Wife Of Matthew Stafford

Meanwhile, Blueface didn't take recent criticisms from Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly lying down. The rapper responded to Stafford's comments in a series of tweets. "Somebody tell Mathew stafford wife I been in LA longer then her an Matt. I run this program yall just here to work an make a living when y’all retire an go back to yo nice life I’ll still be here in LA at the rams games I don’t care how you feel about it I did not get kicked out no game stayed the entire time ain’t nobody tell me none. I’ll be at the next game if I want to in the suite having my way as usual...They should be happy I came an raise the hype for the rams game there was no rams fans their how the steelers get more people to come out to a away game then the home team."

Furthermore, he promised to escalate things if Stafford didn't back off. "Matt get your wife bro before I get disrespectful. Cuz I could talk about how y’all lost the game an what Matt could have done better as a QB that’s what his wife needs to be talking about my antics ain’t lose us the game. Karen on here smh. I paid for the suite if I wanted you in the suite Kelly I could have paid for that as well your nephews an daughter have seen worse on instagram if they are already on there welcome to LA."

