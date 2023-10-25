Blueface Has A Blunt Message For Columbia Records: “You Guys Work For Us”

Blueface has been looking to make some mogul moves as of late. Overall, he has been able to do just that with his new imprint, MILF Music. The new label is part of Columbia Records, and one of his first signees is his fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis. She has already dropped a couple of tracks, and fans have been praising them. Although Alexis is still very early in her music endeavors, there is a lot of potential there. Consequently, Columbia Records had her and Blueface in their offices yesterday, where they signed official paperwork.

When we reported on this, we noted how Alexis and Blueface seemed to be very excited while in the office. They noted just how great this was, and the employees at Columbia also seemed to be eager to get started on this endeavor. However, as Blueface noted during the meeting, he holds the power. Or, that is at least what he wants the label to believe. In the clip below, he claims to own Columbia Records. He also says all of the employees in the room work for him now.

Blueface Makes A Toast

“Shout out to your music,” Blueface said. “Being the marketing and budget behind Jaidyn so Columbia can see what we doing. I want to go far, I want to go to the top, I want this to never stop. I f*cking own you guys now, you guys work for us. Raise your hand if you work for MILF Music.” Everyone raised their glass to these words, which was probably a good feeling for the rapper.

It will be interesting to see where this endeavor goes from here. If one thing is for certain, however, it is that Blueface is very confident in what he has going on right now. Let us know what you think of MILF Music, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the latest stories on your favorite artists.

