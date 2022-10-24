record deal
- MusicBlueface Has A Blunt Message For Columbia Records: "You Guys Work For Us"Blueface wants MILF Music to get respect.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis Sign Deal With Columbia Records: WatchHaters are suggesting that Blueface only proposed to Jaidyn Alexis so she'll help him make the $13M he owes in strip club shooting damages.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsWale Speaks On How His Life Has Been Going On "Max Julien"Wale also signed a new record deal with Def Jam. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTupac Was Extremely Close To Signing With Bad Boy Records According To His BrotherThis would have taken Bad Boy to even higher heights. By Zachary Horvath
- CrimeJason Derulo Facing New Sexual Harassment LawsuitDerulo is facing yet another lawsuit, this time for his behavior.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRylo Rodriguez Signs To Lil Baby, Motown RecordsA recent clip shows Rylo Rodriguez signing a new deal.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFamous Dex Signs $5.6 Million Label DealThe "Drip From My Walk" MC seemingly renegotiated his deal with 300 Entertainment, or perhaps signed a new one altogether.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- IndustryAzealia Banks Cuts Ties With Parlophone Record Label, Says They're "Silly Fragile White Liars"Last week, the "212" rap diva lashed out at Kanye West online. Today, it's the label she signed with late last year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRich The Kid Says RCA Records Deal Is Worth $40M: WatchThe 30-year-old shared his "Motion" single along with the exciting news of his new deal on Monday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Seems To Confirm $500M Record Deal With UniversalDrake may have gotten big money in his re-signing.By Rex Provost
- MusicGucci Mane Drops Baby Racks From 1017 A Day After Signing HimBaby Racks comments on Houston has apparently costed him a record deal with Gucci Mane's 1017. By Aron A.
- MusicNBA Youngboy Signs Deal With Motown: ReportNBA Youngboy will reportedly release music through Motown Records in 2023. By Aron A.