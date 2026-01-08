Stove God Cooks Asks Jay Z For Help Getting Out Of His Deal

Stove God Cooks is done being quiet about his situation. And he’s asking for help from one of hip-hop’s biggest power players. The Syracuse-born rapper recently jumped on Instagram and took to his story with a direct message for Jay-Z. He wrote, “Yo Hov get me out this sh**,” a post that immediately started making the rounds online.

The plea comes as fans continue to wonder why Stove God hasn’t released a new album in years. His last full-length project, Reasonable Drought, dropped back in 2020 and quickly became a cult favorite. It was praised for its gritty storytelling and stellar production. Since then, there’s been plenty of anticipation. But no follow-up album.

He has released a couple of singles, including "El Pueblo" and "Goat Stamp" which fans were surprised and excited about since they were unexpected releases.

However, according to speculation, the delay has less to do with creativity and more to do with business. Stove God is said to still be tied to Babygrande Records, and the deal appears to be holding up his ability to release new solo music. While he’s stayed visible through standout guest verses and close ties with Westside Gunn and the Griselda camp, fans have been vocal about wanting a proper album release.

Stove God Cooks Wants Out Of His Deal

By publicly tagging Jay-Z, Stove God is clearly leaning into the idea of Hov as a symbol of artist freedom and industry savvy. Jay-Z has long been viewed as someone who understands the traps of bad deals, and how to escape them. Making him an obvious figure to call on, even if the post was partly tongue-in-cheek.

So far, there’s been no response from Jay-Z, Roc Nation, or Babygrande. Still, the moment has sparked renewed conversation about artist contracts, stalled careers, and how often talented rappers get stuck in limbo behind the scenes. "Free Stove God," one user commented on X. "I like the idea of rappers just calling Hov like the Bat signal or as if he’s one of the rap Avengers," another person joked.