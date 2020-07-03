Stove God Cooks
- SongsStove God Cooks & Conductor Williams Are A Great Pair On "Melo Chip And A Brick"Stove God needs to drop an album ASAP. By Zachary Horvath
- ReviewsWestside Gunn "Ten" Album ReviewAn invigorating capstone on what has been a star-making era for Westside Gunn, "Ten" is a project which reasserts the otherworldly artistic vision that Gunn possesses that made him into a phenomenon in the first placeBy Robert Blair
- ReviewsBenny The Butcher "Tana Talk 4" ReviewAhead of his first project on Def Jam, Benny The Butcher takes a gritty and independent victory lap on "Tana Talk 4."By Robert Blair
- SportsKevin Durant Shows Immense Love To Stove God CooksKD had some high praise for the Syracuse-based artist.By Alexander Cole
- News2 Chainz Drops "Dope Don't Sell Itself" Ft. Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy & MoreThe Rap icon delivers a 12-track project that is said to be his last trap record.By Erika Marie
- NewsWestside Gunn Shares Shady Records Debut "Who Made The Sunshine" Ft. Conway, Benny, Black ThoughtThe project comes after the rapper announced he'd be retiring in three months.By Erika Marie
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces Shady Records Debut Drops This WeekWestside Gunn revealed the tracklist for his debut album "Who Made The Sunshine", which features Slick Rick, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Black Thought, Jadakiss, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsWestside Gunn Delivers "Flygod Is An Awesome God 2" Ft. Benny The Butcher, Boldy JamesLast year, Westside Gunn delivered "Flygod is an Awesome God," and now he's back with Prat 2.By Erika Marie