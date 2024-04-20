Stove God Cooks & Stoupe Link For Intimidating "We Ballin Again"

Stove God Cooks is always impressive when he drops a new single or a feature. However, the underground New York rapper from Syracuse is someone we have been waiting on to drop a new album. It has been over four years since we got his debut project Reasonable Drought. Even then, it was not even a solo project. It was a collaboration with fellow underground New Yorker and lyricist Roc Marciano. But there is a ton of optimism that maybe some time this year, the Babygrande Records signee will come through with something truly spectacular. The reason why we think that is because of the steady stream of quality singles.

2024 has already been one of his most productive years since starting out in 2020. Stove God Cooks was essentially ready from the beginning with "Melo Chip and a Brick." The excellent jazz rap cut with dirty horns courtesy of Conductor Williams, and the hungry rapping from SGC all amounted to something rewarding. Then, he came through with "Carbone," with production from Stoupe on March 1.

Listen To "We Ballin Again" By Stove God Cooks & Stoupe

For "We Ballin Again," Stove God's latest offering, Stoupe joins him again. For us, we prefer this over "Carbone" because the instrumental is haunting, and Cooks' bars are intimidating. He also delivers better flows with animated adlibs, and the awkward chorus is not there from "Carbone." Be sure to run it up with the link above.

