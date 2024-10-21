Stove God Cooks & Ransom Deliver A Bar-Fest On Nicholas Craven-Produced Track "Unreal"

BYAlexander Cole125 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
stove-god-cooks-ransom-unrealstove-god-cooks-ransom-unreal
Another great collab from these three.

Stove God Cooks and Ransom are two artists who have delivered some phenomenal collaborations with one another in the past. Overall, they are artists who prioritize their bars, which is something that fans can appreciate. They are artists who take their craft seriously, but they also know how to have fun with it. Furthermore, it has been fun to watch them grow over the years and become masters of their craft. On Friday, the two dropped off a new collaboration, and this time, it was produced by the Montreal-based sampling genius, Nicholas Craven. (We promise there will be no sample snitching here.)

As you can imagine from a song with these names, this is an effort that is absolutely worthy of your attention. Firstly, we have to talk about the production, which has all of those flares that make Craven such a noteworthy producer. He has worked with some absolute legends and it is very easy to see why he continues to get these placements and opportunities. Meanwhile, Stove God Cooks and Ransom cook up a bar-fest. These two have immense chemistry on a track together and it truly shines through on this new cut. Hopefully, we get to hear more from them, very soon.

Let us know what you think of this new collaboration, in the comments section down below. Is this your favorite song from Stove God Cooks and Ransom? Is Nicholas Craven one of the best producers in the game right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Adin Ross Reveals Drake & Chino Pacas' "Modo Capone" Music Video Cost $2 Million

Stove God Cooks & Ransom Delivers "Unreal" Bars

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...