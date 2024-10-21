Stove God Cooks & Ransom Deliver A Bar-Fest On Nicholas Craven-Produced Track "Unreal"

Another great collab from these three.

Stove God Cooks and Ransom are two artists who have delivered some phenomenal collaborations with one another in the past. Overall, they are artists who prioritize their bars, which is something that fans can appreciate. They are artists who take their craft seriously, but they also know how to have fun with it. Furthermore, it has been fun to watch them grow over the years and become masters of their craft. On Friday, the two dropped off a new collaboration, and this time, it was produced by the Montreal-based sampling genius, Nicholas Craven. (We promise there will be no sample snitching here.)

As you can imagine from a song with these names, this is an effort that is absolutely worthy of your attention. Firstly, we have to talk about the production, which has all of those flares that make Craven such a noteworthy producer. He has worked with some absolute legends and it is very easy to see why he continues to get these placements and opportunities. Meanwhile, Stove God Cooks and Ransom cook up a bar-fest. These two have immense chemistry on a track together and it truly shines through on this new cut. Hopefully, we get to hear more from them, very soon.

