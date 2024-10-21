Adin Ross Reveals Drake & Chino Pacas' "Modo Capone" Music Video Cost $2 Million

Drake sings in Spanish on the track.

Adin Ross revealed on his livestream on Sunday night that the music video for Drake's newest collaboration with Chino Pacas and Fuerza Regida, "Modo Capone," cost the Toronto rapper $2 million. Drake allegedly shared the information in the livestream chat. "Shout out to all my Mexicans in the chat. That video cost me 2M," Drake allegedly wrote. Ross then remarked: "Aye well look, shout out to the Mexicans bro. 'W's in the chat if you're Mexican. We love the Mexicans, always."

On the Mexican track, Drake sings in Spanish, something he's done at a couple of different points during his career. He previously did so with Romeo Santos on the 2014 song, “Odio,” and with Bad Bunny on the 2018 single, “Mia.”

Drake Speaks During "Till Death Do Us Part" Rap Battle

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the new song. "Money wasted for a trash song that's not going to crack top 30 let alone remain on the chart the week after," one user responded to Ross' video on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan on Reddit countered: "I am latin, and I personally don't really enjoy corridos, but I thought Drake had a nice performance, his spanish was better here than in Gently, though I feel Mia is still his best spanish performance."

Adin Ross Speaks On Drake's Newest Song