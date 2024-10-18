Drake’s New Chino Pacas Collab Has Social Media Declaring He's Fallen Off

Chino Pacas recently unveiled his new track “Modo Capone” with Drake and JOP.

Last night, Chino Pacas dropped off his eagerly anticipated collab with Drake and JOP, "Modo Capone." The track sees the Toronto rapper try out a different style than his fans are used to, and as expected, it's sparked mixed reactions. While some are glad to see Drizzy step out of his comfort zone, others wish he hadn't.

Several critics on Twitter/X point out Drake's Spanish in particular, and argue that it ruined his verse for them. This isn't the first song he's done in Spanish, so some listeners say they expected more. "Kendrick washed Drake so badly that he didn't just change genres but languages too," one critic writes. "This painful!" someone else claims.

Drake Tries Out A New Style On "Modo Capone"

Fortunately, not everyone has something negative to say about Drake's new collab. Some are praising him for his versatility, and claiming that the song is a bop. "Drake's Spanish has NOT improved song goes hard tho," one fan says. "I’ll congratulate drake for the attempt lol," another writes. Obviously, Drake is subject to more scrutiny than ever these days after his battle with Kendrick Lamar. For this reason, social media users will find any reason they can to rip him to shreds, and this collab is no exception.

It's not the first time he has stepped out of his usual genre recently, however. Earlier this month, he and his dad also performed a duet at a jazz club in Toronto. They performed T-Bone Walker’s 1947 song “Stormy Monday” during Shane Philips’ set with the Band of People.

Social Media Users React To "Modo Capone"

