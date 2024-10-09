Drake And Chino Pacas' Anticipated Collab Finally Gets A Release Date

Drake is branching out again.

Drake has proved himself to be an evergreen artist because he can do any style. He's scored hits in different languages and with different sounds. And he's going to prove that he still can it with his new collab. Drake is going to appear on the debut album by Mexican artist Chino Pacas. We've heard that these two have been working together for months now, but October 8 finally brought the details that we've all been waiting for. The song is titled "Modo Capone," and it will appear on Chino's new album, Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas.

"Modo Capone," along with the rest of the album, will drop on Friday, October 18. The song will mark the first full Spanish-language collab that Drake has had since 2018. He appeared on the smash Bad Bunny single "MIA." Bunny returned the favor, appeared on "Gently" from Drake's last album, but most of the 6 God's verse was in English. Drake has been a huge supporter of Chino Pacas in 2024. Back in March, the rapper walked out at a Houston rodeo with a Pacas song playing in the background. Drake currently lives in Texas, so it was only a matter of time before they linked up.

Drake Allegedly Plans To Sign Chino Pacas

Drizzy has a long history of working with artists he likes for a couple songs. Bad Bunny is one such example. Chino Pacas is seemingly a different story, though. JOP, a member of the Mexican group Fuerza Regida, claimed that Pacas is signed to their Street Mob label. That being said, he alleged that Pacas was in talks with Drake to sign a one album deal with the label PFL. If PFL doesn't sound familiar, it's because it has yet to really launch. JOP stated that Drake and OVO member Chubbs are planning to launch the label ASAP, and bring on Pacas as their very first artist.