The Weeknd Shares Intense Second Look At His "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film

BY Zachary Horvath 462 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lionsgate's 2025 CinemaCon - Presentation
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
The Weeknd may have left a sour taste in fans' mouths after "The Idol," but the emotional range in this trailer is quite impressive.

The Weeknd is inching closer and closer to making his lead debut in a movie. On May 16, the accompanying film for his lauded sixth studio album will hit theaters. It's being billed as psychological thriller and based on the first teaser we got last month, we'd say that's the perfect genre to put it in. Per IMDb, the general plot is about "an insomniac musician [who] encounters a mysterious stranger." They add that it "[leads] to a journey that challenges everything he knows about himself." If you were paying attention to all of the interviews and the overall rollout for the album Hurry Up Tommorrow, you know that film heavily inspired the music.

What The Weeknd's overall goal with this supposed final album under this moniker was to "kill The Weeknd." If you remember, the closer, which also happens to be the title track, perfectly segue's back to his first mixtape, House Of Balloons. That suggests that the Weeknd character can never truly be killed. Or it could also mean it was the final chapter of whatever it is. It will be interesting to see how the motion picture portrays that on screen, and it seems we may have gotten a better look as to how that may happen.

Read More: Cee-Lo, Kanye, & Rappers Who Faced Backlash For Confederate Fashion

The Weeknd Drops Hurry Up Tomorrow

That's thanks to this brand-new second look at the movie directed by Trey Edward Shults. Overall, it may be a few seconds shorter than the previous trailer. However, we see a lot more scenes with Abel and his downward spiral. In the first look, we saw how his co-star, Jenna Ortega, dumping gasoline in some house away from civilization. In that same house, they showed The Weeknd briefly being tied to the bed in it.

We have to assume that Ortega blows it up with him inside. What happens after that? Well... we will just have to wait for the final product. There also sounds like there's new music for the film playing in the background, so we could be getting a deluxe to Hurry Up Tomorrow. Speaking of which, it's been nearly three full months since the release of the best-selling LP. It dropped on January 31 with features from Travis Scott, Future, Anitta, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Read More: Rihanna's Most Savage Clapbacks: Ciara, TLC, Amanda Bynes & More

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.8K
Syndication: Arizona Republic Music The Weeknd Shares Chilling First Look At "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film Co-Starring Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan 731
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Music The Weeknd's First Week Sales Projections For "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Are Eye-Opening To Say The Least 4.8K
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Music The Weeknd Still Seems Noncommittal About Completely Killing Off His Iconic Stage Name 4.3K