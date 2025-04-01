The Weeknd Shares Intense Second Look At His "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film

The Weeknd is inching closer and closer to making his lead debut in a movie. On May 16, the accompanying film for his lauded sixth studio album will hit theaters. It's being billed as psychological thriller and based on the first teaser we got last month, we'd say that's the perfect genre to put it in. Per IMDb, the general plot is about "an insomniac musician [who] encounters a mysterious stranger." They add that it "[leads] to a journey that challenges everything he knows about himself." If you were paying attention to all of the interviews and the overall rollout for the album Hurry Up Tommorrow, you know that film heavily inspired the music.

What The Weeknd's overall goal with this supposed final album under this moniker was to "kill The Weeknd." If you remember, the closer, which also happens to be the title track, perfectly segue's back to his first mixtape, House Of Balloons. That suggests that the Weeknd character can never truly be killed. Or it could also mean it was the final chapter of whatever it is. It will be interesting to see how the motion picture portrays that on screen, and it seems we may have gotten a better look as to how that may happen.

The Weeknd Drops Hurry Up Tomorrow

That's thanks to this brand-new second look at the movie directed by Trey Edward Shults. Overall, it may be a few seconds shorter than the previous trailer. However, we see a lot more scenes with Abel and his downward spiral. In the first look, we saw how his co-star, Jenna Ortega, dumping gasoline in some house away from civilization. In that same house, they showed The Weeknd briefly being tied to the bed in it.