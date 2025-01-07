Cee-Lo, Kanye, & Rappers Who Faced Backlash For Confederate Fashion

Cee-Lo recently faced pushback for wearing a Confederate flag hoodie, but he hasn't been the only emcee to feel the Southern pride heat.

If there is an American symbol that can cause a bit of chatter, the Confederate flag is it. It's been widely regarded as a mark of division, treason, racism, and oppression—but for others, it represents Southern Pride. It isn't uncommon to see the Confederate flag touted in genres like Rock 'n' Roll or Country, but Hip Hop also has artists who connect with the red, white, and blue banner. Often, rappers spit disparaging bars about the flag and its history, yet sometimes, we see emcees draping themselves in the imagery for fashion's sake.

In light of Cee-Lo Green recently going viral for wearing a Confederate flag-inspired 'fit, we thought we'd take a walk down Hip Hop memory lane. These rappers found themselves tied up in controversy after sporting the look, and like Green, they faced off with fans following public outcry. However, while the Dungeon Family star opted to stay tight-lipped about his choices, others answered why they decided to sport their polarizing looks.

Cee-Lo Green's Confederate Flag Hoodie

As previously stated, Goodie Mob icon Cee-Lo Green stirred the pot on Instagram days ago after sharing a picture of himself wearing a Confederate flag hoodie. The photo quickly went viral and it didn't take long for Green to be on the receiving end of backlash. What audiences didn't take into consideration was that it was one of a series of images, including the rapper-singer posing with a red, black, and green American flag and sporting a patriotic sweater.

Green is known to turn heads with his fashion choices, so his creating a bit of fuss is on par. Further, he didn't offer up much commentary about the 'fit, only providing the hashtags "#soul" and "#rebel." His Instagram comment section lit up with pushback from those professing to be longtime fans who weren't happy with the jacket. Many stated they would unfollow Green, while others simply shared messages of disappointment.

Kanye West & His Merch

Ye has never shied away from tossing his name into debates, and he's often used the Confederate flag to do so. On several occasions, the Donda idol has been photographed wearing jackets with the image, wrapping himself in the flag, and even including it in his Yeezus Tour merchandise. According to the Washington Post, Kanye West previously detailed his use of the contentious flag. He seemed to want to reclaim its meaning and hold it for himself.

“React how you want,” he reportedly stated. “Any energy is good energy. The Confederate flag represented slavery in a way. That’s my abstract take on what I know about it, right? So, I wrote the song ‘New Slaves.’ So, I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It’s my flag now.” This explanation was met with mixed reviews from Ye's peers, but he still found favor among his closest allies.

While his views on the Confederate flag may have changed in recent years, rapper Yelawolf has defended the banner throughout his career. Most notably, in 2015, the Alabama native hopped on his Facebook page with scathing words to his critics. "Ain't no way I'm letting some ones ignorance tear me from my roots," he wrote at the time. "You f*** f*** boys can save it with this anti Dixie S!! You media succubus in fashion and news are taking full advantage of yourself's business."

"Not knowing at all the damage you're creating by giving a false impression of who we are in the South .. We're GOOD PEOPLE !!!" he added. "We love our small towns and we love our folks. For me and me only I'll tell you like this. Rip DIME BAG DARRELL !! and Long live PANTERA !! Long live Lynyrd Skynyrd !!… Long Live Dukes of Hazard. And mother F**ER. The DIXIE WILL NEVER DIE !" He even went on to name fellow rappers Pastor Troy and André 3000 for wearing Confederate flag fashions, going so far as to share a photo of 3 Stacks.

Later, on his track "To Whom It May Concern," Yela wrestled with his love of the Southern flag and its violent history. He penned lyrics about his upbringing and acknowledged the Confederate past and its impact on Black Americans. He also said he recognized why people were upset with his previous remarks.

André 3000 & His Buckle