- PoliticsGary Chambers Sets A Confederate Flag On Fire In New Campaign AdIn his latest political campaign ad, Gary Chambers sets a Confederate flag on fire while discussing the effects of Jim Crow in the South. By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsMississippi To Remove Confederate Insignia From State FlagMississippi will be removing the Confederate insignia from its state flag.By Cole Blake
- RandomWalmart Takes Down Mississippi Flag Due To Confederate Banner ImageryWalmart has announced they will no longer display Mississippi state flags because they include the banner of the Confederacy.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNASCAR's Bubba Wallace: FBI Says "No Crime" After Noose Found In His GarageNASCAR releases a statement after FBI concludes their investigation surrounding the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage.By Aron A.
- SportsNASCAR Fans Fly Confederate Flags Outside Race In Protest Of New BanNASCAR fans flew Confederate flags outside of the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, Sunday, in protest of the new ban.By Cole Blake
- SportsNCAA Extends Championship Ban Against Mississippi Over Confederate FlagThe NCAA will not hold championships in any states that continue to display the Confederate flag image—and the only state to do so is Mississippi.By Erika Marie
- SportsAlvin Kamara Attends NASCAR Race To Support Bubba WallaceAlvin Kamara showed his support for NASCAR's only black driver, Bubba Wallace, during Sunday's race.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsUS Marine Corps Bans Display Of Confederate FlagThe US Marine Corps bans the display of the Confederate flag.By Cole Blake
- SportsJustin Rohrwasser, Patriots Draft Pick, Addresses Controversial TattooJustin Rorwasser was drafted by the New England Patriots this past Saturday, but social media was quick to point out his "Three Percenters" tattoo—a group affiliated with anti-government, white nationalist ties.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBlack Homebuyer Finds KKK Application In Cop's Home He Was About To BuyThe police officer is under investigation for the Confederate flags and KKK application found in his home.By Aron A.
- MusicDame Dash Faces Backlash After Posting "Unity" Photo Of White & Black Man On IGThe photo caused division on his Instagram.By Erika Marie
- MusicTone Loc Details 'Confederate Flag Hat' Fight That Almost Got Him ArrestedHe said people who choose to wear the imagery should be prepared to "suffer the consequences."By Erika Marie
- MusicTone Loc Detained At Airport Following Shouting Match Over Confederate Flag HatThe rapper got into it with a white family in Texas.By Erika Marie
- SocietyT.I. Shares George Zimmerman Meme For The "Goons Out Here Plotting On Each Other"The rapper gives gangster something to "think about."By Zaynab
- SocietyKeaton Jones' Father Posted "White Pride" Photos Before He Went To JailMore information is being uncovered on Keaton Jones' family.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyKeaton Jones' Mom Says Confederate Flag Photos Are "Ironic & Funny"Kimberly Jones has an explanation.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyKeaton Jones' Mom Slammed For Posing With Confederate FlagTwitter is going in on Keaton Jones' mom after she raised money since her son's viral video.By Chantilly Post
- ReviewsYelawolf "Trial By Fire" ReviewYelawolf returns from self-exile and drops a genre-bending LP. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyGeorgia Couple Who Terrorized Black Children's Party Cries During Prison SentencingThe couple had a leading role in a convoy that terrorized guests at black child's birthday party last summer. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsBig K.R.I.T., OG Maco, & Soulja Boy Weigh In On Confederate Flag ControversyBig K.R.I.T., OG Maco, and Soulja Boy had insightful comments on the ongoing South Carolina confederate flag controversy.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsKanye West: "Hip Hop Broke The Rules, Then Made Its Own Rules & Slowed Down"Kanye West speaks on being inspired by Tyler, The Creator, his confederate flag merch, breaking the rules and more in an interview with Hot 107.9 in Philadelphia.By Trevor Smith
- NewsQ-Tip Criticizes Kanye West For Using Confederate Flag On Tour MerchQ-Tip disapproves of Kanye West using the confederate flag.By Rose Lilah