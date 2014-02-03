Yelawolf is one of the more notable emcees to come out of Alabama in recent memory, not to mention one of the quickest, most lyrically dextrous spitters currently operating in the rap game. Throughout his 10-year career, the Gadsden, Alabama native has released two studio albums, six mixtapes and two EPs, and he's collaborated with Big K.R.I.T., DJ Paul, Rittz, Travis Barker, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Paul Wall, Hopsin, Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J, Brotha Lynch Hung, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Danny Brown, Action Bronson, Blink-182, CyHi The Prynce, Waka Flocka Flame, Raekwon, Chamillionaire, Trae Tha Truth and more. Most recently, he toured Europe with Eminem, Slaughterhouse and Kendrick Lamar and called out Macklemore for swagger-jacking. He's currently working on his sophomore album Love Story, which is slated to drop in 2014, as well as a collaborative heavy metal / rock influenced project with DJ Paul of Da Mafia 6 (Three 6 Mafia). Stay tuned.