Among the most active artists in the music industry is Atlanta-native Cee-Lo Green. Often referred to as CeeLo for short, the thirty-nine-year-old singer-songwriter, rapper, producer, and actor was an original member of the Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob, is one half of the R&B duo Gnarls Barkley, and has had a highly successful solo career. Goodie Mob has released five albums, and after a hiatus, the group released their most recent album “Age Against the Machine” in August 2013. Along with producer Danger Mouse, CeeLo formed Gnarls Barkley. The duo has released two albums and two EP’s. Their 2006 debut album “St. Elsewhere” certified platinum and featured the hit single “Crazy” that ultimately won a Grammy Award and certified 2x platinum. CeeLo has released four solo studio-albums. His 2010 album “The Lady Killer” featured the single “Fuck You” that went on to win him another Grammy Award. Since beginning his career in 1991, Cee-Lo has collaborated with many notable artists including OutKast, TLC, Santana, Ludacris, T.I., Pharrell, Tech N9ne, Bun B, Snoop Dogg, The Pussycat Dolls, Eva Mendes, Trick Daddy, Royce da 5’9, Kelis, Nas, Estelle, Asher Roth, Slaughterhouse, Diddy, Bruno Mars, Kid Cudi, Common, Rick Ross, Twista, and countless others. In October 2012, a woman accused Cee-Lo of sexual assault, and after a long investigation the rape charge was dropped, though the artist still faced a felony charge of furnishing a controlled substance. In terms of his upcoming music, he is working on a fifth album titled “Girl Power”, but no details have been revealed about the project. He also announced that Gnarls Barkley would reunite in 2014. Though no specifics are known yet, there is a good chance that Cee-Lo will drop at least one project in 2014.