The Weeknd Boasts Insane First Week Sales For New Album "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

This is one of Abel's biggest commercial successes.

The Weeknd is experiencing one heck of a curtain call with his new (and apparently final) album under the moniker, Hurry Up Tomorrow. While fans and haters alike continue to pick apart their favorite tracks and enjoy the record through online debate, all that engagement and hype manifested into one of his biggest commercial performances. Moreover, according to HITS Daily Double, the Toronto superstar's new project will sell 450K units in its first week (his biggest-ever debut, surpassing previous predictions), securing a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Many of these numbers are due to his streaming performance, as he reportedly had his biggest week yet on Spotify.

However, the main driving factor behind the gargantuan sales of The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow are his vinyl sales and other physical bundles, reportedly making up around 320K units. We will still need Billboard to confirm all of these details for good, but a HITS Daily Double report usually goes over well, especially during this time of the week. Add that to the head of critical praise for this new record and you have one of the most successful moments of his entire career.

When Will The Weeknd Release Hurry Up Tomorrow Movie?

What's more is that there is still a lot more to come from The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow universe, as a film starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan that's based on the album is coming very soon on May 16 of this year. Plus, we have a stadium expansion of the After Hours Til Dawn tour to look forward to alongside Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. As such, we predict that Abel Tesfaye will have a lot more to celebrate and cherish this year, and this commercial performance for the LP sets that up very nicely.

Meanwhile, some other folks online continue to connect The Weeknd's current moves to his fiery beef with Drake, although that's mostly just speculation and fanbase wars more than anything. Hurry Up Tomorrow certainly doesn't hinge on that narrative or purpose, and we will see how much longer it will resonate with a massive audience. With numbers like these, there's plenty of long-lasting hit potential.

