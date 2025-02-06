DJ Akademiks Explains His Theory That The Weeknd Is Trying To "Embarrass" Drake

DJ Akademiks has some interesting thoughts on The Weeknd and Drake's beef following the former's new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. In fact, you may recall that the media personality previously theorized that Abel Tesfaye started rumors that Aubrey Graham would drop his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album the same day as HUT, which obviously didn't pan out. Now, Ak doubled down on this line of thought during his recent livestream, positing that the XO mogul wants to "embarrass" Drizzy with huge first week sales, and also offered another and more interesting reason as to why the 6ix God might not be worried about this.

Moreover, DJ Akademiks recently claimed that Drake will drop his PND collab project under a different label given his UMG lawsuit. Not only that, but he also alleged that The Boy will be a feature on it and not the main artist, as that role will go to his OVO partner signed under Sony. Basically, Ak is trying to back up his claims that The Weeknd wants to one-up his Toronto rival numbers-wise, but that this won't apply to $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U since it technically isn't a release from him, but rather from PARTYNEXTDOOR. Of course, this is all speculative until the album actually comes out, and until we know more about the "8AM In Charlotte" MC's next moves.

Why Are Drake & The Weeknd At Odds?

For those unaware, Drake and The Weeknd have a long history of partnerships, collabs, subliminal disses, combative claims, hatchet burials, and full-on disses and beef. Sounds complex, right? Right now, they seem more at odds than ever, as the Kendrick Lamar battle last year drew a line in the sand and finally opened the battlefield for them to send shots at each other with full force.