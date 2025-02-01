Fans Suspect The Weeknd Subtly Dissed Drake On His New Album

The Weeknd is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. He's gotten to where he is on the strength of his vocals and his ability to conjure up a moody and entrancing aesthetic. He's vibe music. The Weeknd also has tension with DJ Akademiks' favorite Canadian artist, Drake. The Weeknd and Drake are not fans of each other's music, despite being peers over a decade ago. This dynamic has led many to theorize that the singer born Abel Tesfaye snuck in a Drizzy diss on his new album.

The alleged diss comes on the song "I Can't Wait to Get There." The Weeknd sings about his enemies, and the notion of selling one's soul for fame. "'Causе the media hate it when they can never control us, and my enemies hate it 'cause I own my soul," he sings. It's the next set of lines, though, that really got the fans theorizing. "Dealt with scarier situations, I had nowhere to live in," The Weeknd asserts. "High school dropout, chillin' with academics." A lot to unpack here that could apply to Drizzy. For one, there's a reference to "scarier," which could be a note to Drake's Scary Hours EP series. Then, there's the fact that Drake is a high school dropout.

The Weeknd Seemingly Mocks Drake And DJ Akademiks

The one that has most Weeknd fans thinking the 6 God was a target, though, was the last part of the line. "Chillin' with academics." DJ Akademiks, as we stated, is Drake's number one fan. He rode for Drake all through the Kendrick Lamar beef. Drizzy also used Akademiks as a mouthpiece during the battle, to the point that he sampled the streamer on the song "Push Ups." All the pieces fit together. Even if Weeknd did not intend to diss his former Canadian collaborator, he had to have known how it looked.