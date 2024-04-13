The Weeknd Appears To Laugh Off Drake’s Leaked Diss

Fans think The Weeknd was throwing shade at Drake with his latest post on Instagram, which features himself manically laughing. It comes after Drake shared a meme seemingly teasing the imminent release of a track addressing all the artists who have been dissing him in recent weeks. They include Kendrick Lamar and ASAP Rocky as well as The Weeknd. Additionally, The Weeknd's post could be in response to that track possibly leaking online on Saturday, although many fans think it could be an A.I. creation as well.

The drama between the two started when The Weeknd dissed Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's track, "All to Myself." Afterward, Drake shared a meme on his Instagram Story seemingly asking fans to hold out hope for his long-awaited response to the situation. Then, users on social media began sharing, what appears to be a leaked version of the diss track on social media, although it remains unconfirmed.

Read More: The Weeknd Appears To Be Dissing Drake On "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU"

Drake & The Weeknd Perform In England

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 16: Drake and The Weeknd perform onstage during a date of Drakes "Nothing Was the Same" 2014 World Tour at Nottingham Capital FM Arena on March 16, 2014 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage)

On "All to Myself," The Weeknd made direct reference to there being leaks in Drake's camp. “They could never diss my brothers, baby/ When they got leaks in they operation/ I thank God that I never signed my life away/ And we never do the big talk/ They shooters makin’ TikToks,” he sings, likely referencing Baka Not Nice with that last bar. Check out The Weeknd's post below.

The Weeknd Appears To Shade Drake

Image via Instagram @theweeknd

ASAP Rocky is also one of the latest artists to call out Drake. On Metro Boomin and Future's “Show of Hands,” he raps: “N****s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or something/ I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son/ Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them/ Heard you dropped your latest sh*t/ Funny how it just came and went.” Be on the lookout for further updates on The Weeknd on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: J Cole Removes His Kendrick Lamar Diss Track "7 Minute Drill" From Streaming Services

[Via]