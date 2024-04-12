J Cole Removes His Kendrick Lamar Diss Track "7 Minute Drill" From Streaming Services

Over the weekend, J. Cole dropped a surprise new mixtape called Might Delete Later. The project is already proving to live up to its name quicker than fans could have possibly imagined. The tape itself was met with a pretty big shrug from fans and critics as many are still anticipating the next fully realized new album from Cole. Most of the discussion surrounding the record focused on the song "7 Minute Drill" where Cole responded to comments Kendrick Lamar made about him and Drake on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That."

The song was roundly rejected by hip-hop fans for its weak disses and it didn't take long for Cole to try and backtrack. Just a few days after the album dropped he took the opportunity during his Dreamville festival to apologize for the diss track. Now he's gone another step further and removed it from the mixtape on streaming services. The closing track to the record is now greyed out on Spotify and unavailable on Apple Music. It had been the most-streamed song on the album on both platforms up to this point. Check out the fan reactions to Cole removing the song below.

J Cole Takes Down "7 Minute Drill" Just A Week After Dropping It

Future & Metro Boomin just released their second collaborative album of the year, the fittingly titled WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Given that Kendrick dissed Cole on their first project, it was a pretty big surprise to hear Cole deliver a feature on the second. He appears on the song "Red Leather. " On the track he sings some lyrics that had fans thinking he was addressing the Kendrick situation.

Despite the seemingly relevant lyrics it's unclear specifically when the song was recorded and if it was before or after the situation. What do you think of J. Cole removing "7 Minute Drill" from streaming services? Do you think moving on from the diss as fast as possible was the right move? Let us know in the comment section below.

