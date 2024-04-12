Future & J. Cole Give Opposite Perspectives On Relationships On Metro Boomin's "Red Leather"

Future and Metro Boomin have just fed fans for the next year and then some over the past three weeks. Both artists are showing why they are still some of the best that the genre has to offer. WE DON'T TRUST YOU was an explosive, cavernous and reserved take on trap. Its sequel, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, focuses more on the melodic R&B side of things. If you think about it, these new albums had a similar rollout schedule and style switch like FUTURE and HNDRXX did in 2017. Outside of the sheer number songs in this short period, the collaborations they have brought are contributing to the excitement. One of those is Metro, Future, and J. Cole being on "Red Leather."

This team-up is enticing for a few reasons. Of course, the idea of Cole, Metro and Future being on a song together was something that no one saw coming. On top that, it adds to all the wild storylines surrounding these two projects. But separating "Red Leather" from the latter, how does this song actually sound? For us this a great track that has a lot of layers when you really dissect it.

Listen To "Red Leather" By Metro Boomin, Future, & J. Cole

It is especially interesting from Cole's perspective. Sure, he does talk about the apology and "7 Minute Drill" for a brief moment, but the entire verse is sort of a metaphor for almost falling victim to doing things that are deemed as cool, such as dissing Kendrick which he clearly was not comfortable with. However, Cole goes about it from talking about not becoming involved with multiple women like so many rappers do. In fact, Future raps about exactly that, as he is known for dealing with several partners at once. Cole sort of acknowledges how clever this approach is too, "My story's more clever, my similes was better." Of course, this is just how we viewed his verse, but it does make sense when you think about it.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Red Leather" by Metro Boomin, Future, and J. Cole? Is this the best song from WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, why or why not? Do you enjoy when Future gets into his more melodic and personal bag? Is this Cole's best performance of 2024, why or why not? How do you feel about Cole readdressing the apology and "7 Minute Drill?" We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Metro Boomin, Future, J. Cole, and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was just a college n**** from a rougher premises

Kept my nose out the streets, but I love to get a whiff

Of the action, with risk comes attraction

The blicks get to blastin', I turn into a track star

Wanted all the h**s, what the f*** you think I rap for?

I been tryna slang the same wood since Hacksaw

