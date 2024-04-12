Future And Metro Boomin Return With New Album "We Still Don't Trust You"

Future and Metro Boomin are back in action with a brand-new album just three weeks after dropping their highly acclaimed We Don't Trust You. The dynamic duo continue the chemistry today with the release of We Still Don't Trust You. The 25-track project dose of their signature sound. It's comprised of 18 tracks on Disc 1 and 7 tracks on Disc 2. Social media could hardly wait for this project to drop. And so far, it's living up to expectations. The new project features The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and more.

The first instillation of We Don't Trust You marked a milestone for Future and Metro Boomin, serving as their first full-length album together. The project garnered widespread praise, with standout tracks like "Like That," featuring Kendrick Lamar's infamous guest verse that captured the attention of fans and critics alike. Moreover, his verse sparked a feud since he threw shots at J. Cole and Drake. Furthermore, We Still Don't Trust You is coming in hot with a lineup that's straight fire, featuring heavyweight collabs with top dogs like The Weeknd on the title track. Surprisingly J. Cole makes an appearance on "Red Leather," after dropping his return-diss track just a week ago. Moreover, J. Cole took back all his comments and praised Kendrick Lamar at Dreamville fest.

Stream "We Still Don't Trust You" By Future And Metro Boomin

Moreover, this new album is not playing it safe. Future and Metro Boomin are flipping the script, stepping out of the typical hip-hop/trap comfort zone and diving headfirst into uncharted territory. They're pushing the boundaries, continuing to fuel the beef, and we're here for every second of it. Moreover, despite the recent success of We Don't Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin wasted no time in striking while the iron is hot. The duo's decision to release a second album so soon after the first speaks volumes about their creative energy and dedication to their craft.

In addition, speculation initially arose that this drop was going to be the deluxe edition of We Don't Trust You. However, Metro Boomin quickly put these rumors to rest, confirming that the new album is an entirely separate body of work. What's your favorite track so far? Let us know on HNHH!

Tracklist:

“We Still Don’t Trust You” “Drink N Dance” “Out of My Hands” “Jealous” “This Sunday” “Luv Bad Bi—es” “Amazing (Interlude)” “All to Myself” “Nights Like This” “Came to the Party” “Right 4 You” “Mile High Memories” “Overload” “Gracious” “Beat It” “Always Be My Fault” “One Big Family” “Red Leather”

