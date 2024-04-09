5 Things We Want From Future & Metro Boomin's "We Still Don't Trust You"

Future and Metro Boomin dropped their highly anticipated album WE DON’T TRUST YOU on March 22. The album contained the instant hit “Type Sh*t,” “Like That” ft. Kendrick Lamar and the official release of the Travis Scott featuring “Cinderella.” However, the album’s trailer also announced another album, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU is arriving on April 12. Metro, who will perform at the Pyramid of Giza on April 30th, later specified that this album is not a deluxe edition but “a completely separate body of work.” In the spirit of anticipation of the upcoming album, we’re looking at five things we want to see on WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

A 21 Savage Feature

21 Savage and Metro Boomin perform at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Future and Metro Boomin have more than a few hits under their belt, but, Metro has just as many - if not more - with 21 Savage. It was quite a surprise that 21 Savage did not appear on WE DON'T TRUST YOU, considering 21's rapport with both Future and 21. The two famously connected on Savage Mode favorite, "X" from Savage Mode, though they haven't shared the stage many times since. A feature from 21 Savage would only add to the hype, especially considering the rumors surrounding Drake and Future's supposed rift. A full verse is clearly the most desirable option. However, we'll settle for 21’s adlibs over on Metro’s production.

A Bigger Feature From The Weeknd

The Weeknd made a brief but effective appearance on Metro Boomin and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU. He was featured on the single “Young Metro.” While he doesn’t have a full verse, his vocals and contributions to a bridge were one of the highlights of the album. He's worked with both Metro Boomin and Future before. Metro, specifically, connected with the Toronto crooner on songs like “Heartless” and “Creepin’.” Hopefully, if a second feature is planned for WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, The Weeknd will have a full verse or at the very least, a hook.

Hidden Features On Release Night

Rapper Future performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023

Future and Metro Boomin are used to people listening to their projects when they drop at midnight. Metro’s previous two albums had a theme-centric process for revealing the features. These social media posts built an immense level of anticipation in a fun and engaging way. However, for WE DON’T TRUST YOU, he kept the features hidden until the album dropped on March 22. It was undoubtedly a pleasant surprise to hear Kendrick and Playboi Carti’s voices for the first time on “Like That” and “Type Sh*t,” respectively.

Creative Samples & Sound Bites

One of the best parts of Metro Boomin albums are the unique ways he flips samples. Metro's sound often has a cinematic touch to it but his use of chipmunk soul samples adds a level of depth to his sonic repository. It's most noticeable on “Everyday Hustle” featuring Rick Ross. Even more obvious samples, such as the marriage of Eazy-E's "Eazy Duz It" and Rodney O and Joe Cooley's "Everlasting Bass" on “Like That," exemplify Metro's innovative approach to production. Hopefully, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU contains a few more surprising samples that resonate with the masses.

A Concise Album Length

Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU is practically an hour-long -- an ideal length for most bodies of work. However, an hour can still be pushing it, especially if an album hasn't obtained the coveted badge of having "no skips." While the first of their two projects contained 17 songs in length, it's follow-up might benefit from trimming the fat on WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU.

