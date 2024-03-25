Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd Reunite Once Again For "Young Metro" Music Video

Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative project WE DON'T TRUST YOU has been out for a full weekend now and fans messing with it heavily. While we feel there are some sleepier and just meh moments on it, it is definitely a solid listen. Of course, everyone on the internet cannot stop discussing Kendrick Lamar's wild appearance on "Like That." Drake has somewhat responded to the chatter around it in typical fashion, but still crickets from J. Cole. But do not let this song distract you from the fact that there is plenty of other hot tracks on the LP. For example, "Young Metro" is one to keep your eye on, as the music video is out now.

During the weekend, the features were hidden from us, so it was really cool to hear The Weeknd appear, albeit minimally. It was especially surprising (or maybe not) to hear him do a feature after he said he would not be doing anymore. Clearly, Future and Metro know that this will be one of the hits from the record with "Young Metro" being the second track to get a music video. After watching the "Type S***" visuals, it is clear what the direction for the tone is.

Read More: Mike Greenberg Has Fans Up In Arms With UConn NBA Playoffs Hot Take

Watch "Young Metro" By Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd

The "Young Metro" video sports some trippy, mysterious and dark shots all throughout. Hidji World and Omar Jones are credited as the directors, and they bring some cool edits into the mix. There are some spinning and slow-motion elements that complement the angelic qualities of the track. Overall, the visuals and song itself are both very good and it figures to be one of the go-to moments from WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new music video for "Young Metro" by Metro Boomin, Future, and The Weeknd? Is this the best set of visuals for the album so far, why or why not? What is your favorite part of the video? How are you liking WE DON'T TRUST YOU? Is this your best song from the album, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Metro Boomin, Future, The Weeknd, and WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative music video posts throughout the week.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Sings Happy Birthday To A Fan On A TMZ Tour Bus