Future, Metro Boomin & Rick Ross Champion Their "Everyday Hustle" On New Collab: Stream

Future and Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU obviously has a lot of great trap highlights all over its tracklist. However, one of its most dynamic and triumphant offerings switches things up and expands the project's arsenal of appeal. That would be "Everyday Hustle" featuring Rick Ross, a track about exactly what it suggests with two different flips of the same soulful sample. Moreover, the first beat on the track is structured much like Metro's previous cut "Feel The Fiyaaaah" featuring A$AP Rocky and the late legend Takeoff on his 2022 LP HEROES & VILLAINS: a slow trap triplet drum sequence that you can feel in 3/4 or 4/4. Then, its second iteration switches to a boom-bap inspired percussion pattern that transitions seamlessly into a banging trap beat.

Lyrically, Future and Rick Ross focus on their "Everyday Struggle" with a lot of flair, sharp braggadocio, excess, and confidence. But it also contained some stray shots for Rozay's ex Tia Kemp, which she was not happy with at all. Regardless, it's hard to listen to a feature from the Maybach Music Group mogul and not look at it as a grandiose, opulent, and lavish moment. Still, don't sleep on Fewtch's performance here, as he flows with ease over both beats without losing his charisma and focus. While it isn't a mode that we haven't seen him in before, a lot of fans wanted this album to be what we know him and Metro Boomin to do best, and they delivered on that front.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin’s “WE DON’T TRUST YOU” First Week Sales Projections Are In

Future & Metro Boomin's "Everyday Hustle" With Rick Ross: Stream

Meanwhile, with Drake allegedly experiencing a rift with Pluto, still beefing with the St. Louis producer, and with Ross seemingly unfollowing him, this narrative has overshadowed a lot of the musical discussion around WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Yet cuts like "Everyday Hustle" are very well-crafted, and we can't wait to debate what are some of the other best moments on the album. On that note, what did you think of this Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross collab? If you haven't listened to it yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Living in the trenches, it's survival of the fittest,

Thirty milligrams, n***as rather take the fent',

N***as got it out the mud, it's codeine when you piss

Drop a brick in the toilet, he ain't talking about s**t

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”: The 7 Best Beats