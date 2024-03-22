Drake And Future May Be Beefing Over A Girl, According To Internet Sleuths

Overnight, Future and Metro Boomin released their new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. They've been hyping the project up for more than a year and even debuted some new songs during their recent Rolling Loud headlining set, so they knew people would be paying attention. What they delivered was a project that fans are loving so far. But by far the most talked about moment on the album is a Kendrick Lamar guest verse where he takes aim at both Drake and J. Cole with disses.

That left fans pretty surprised as Drake and Future have a long history of working together. The pair released an entire collaborative album What A Time To Be Alive in 2015. Even just a few years ago they teamed up for a smash hit on the Future song "WAIT FOR U." So as fans digested the Kendrick diss they also looked for potential reasons why Future would cosign it. What they dug up was a verse on the album's opening song that repeatedly mentions the word "dog." It's something Kendrick also does in his diss as a reference to the rapper's album For All The Dogs. Check out the verse they singled out below.

Is This Future Dissing Drake?

Fans have honed in on Future's specific lyrical references to "pillow talking." Many have extrapolated that the alleged beef between the pair may have spawned from a girl because of that line. While it's a pretty vague diss if it even is one, fans are looking for any explanation for why Future would let somebody diss one of his frequent collaborators on his own record.

New footage from Future and Metro Boomin's Rolling Loud set shows that somebody else might be turning on Drake as well. Travis Scott was in attendance for the show and reportedly asked backstage if they could play the song that contains the Drake diss. What do you think of fans theorizing that Drake and Future are beefing? Do you think the verse they highlighted is actually Future taking shots at his former collaborator? Let us know in the comment section below.

