Travis Scott Urged Future & Metro Boomin To Play Drake Diss At Rolling Loud, Resurfaced Footage Reveals

Future and Metro Boomins's eagerly anticipated collaborative album We Don't Trust You arrived today, and clearly, the duo wasn't looking to dodge any smoke. As listeners continue to speculate about who's dissing who, Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That" is going especially viral. He goes after Drake and J. Cole on the track, leaving little to no room for interpretation.

"F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," he raps. "Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me." For obvious reasons, fans are out in full force sharing their reactions to the diss on social media. Amid all of the discussion and debate, some users have dug up a clip from Future and Metro Boomin's recent performance at Rolling Loud, which featured an appearance from Travis Scott.

Travis Scott Joins Future & Metro Boomin At Rolling Loud

In the clip, Travis Scott is seen onstage, encouraging the duo to play "Like That." He seemed pretty insistent, leaving users suspecting that he might have his own issues with Drake. While it remains unclear exactly what's causing so much tension among the former collaborators, fans note that nearly everyone seems to have it out for Drake these days. Some listeners even think Future dissed him on "We Don't Trust You," seemingly ruling out any future collabs.

"You a n***a number one fan, dog/ Sneak dissin', I don't understand, dog/ Pillowtalkin', actin' like a fed, dog/ I don't need another fake friend, dog/ Can't be 'bout a ho, 'cause we sharin', dog/ In you feelings, n***a, why you playin', dog?" he rhymes. What do you think of a clip revealing that Travis Scott wanted Future and Metro Boomin to play the viral Drake diss at Rolling Loud? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

