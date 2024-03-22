Future Fans Think He Dissed Drake On "We Don't Trust You"

Future and Metro Boomin's eagerly awaited collaborative album We Don't Trust You has finally arrived, and fans are already hard at work dissecting each verse. On the second verse of the project's title track, for example, Future goes in on an unnamed opp, leaving listeners to speculate. "You a n***a number one fan, dog/ Sneak dissin', I don't understand, dog/ Pillowtalkin', actin' like a fed, dog/ I don't need another fake friend, dog/ Can't be 'bout a ho, 'cause we sharin', dog/ In you feelings, n***a, why you playin', dog?" he rhymes.

Some Instagram users in Akademiks' comments section suspect that the lyrics are aimed at Drake, as it's rumored that the two MCs have had beef brewing for years. Many believe the repetition of "Dog" in Future's verse is a reference to Drake's For All The Dogs, and are digging up reasons why the former collaborators could be at war.

Read More: Future Mentions Megan Thee Stallion On New Song, Fans Split On How To Interpret It

Future & Metro Boomin Drop New Collaborative Album

For one, fans think Drake delaying the release of What a Time to Be Alive 2 in favor of Her Loss with 21 Savage could have sparked some animosity. There's also talk that Drake could have slept with Future's girl at some point. Commenters even note that Future seemingly sided with Metro Boomin amid his rumored feud with Drake last year, indicating that there could be tension behind the scenes.

Future isn't the only one believed to have gone after Drake on We Don't Trust You, however. Kendrick Lamar appears on a track called "Like That," and threw some pretty direct jabs at the Canadian hitmaker as well as J. Cole. "F**k sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," he raps. "I still got PTSD, motherf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me!" What do you think of Future and Metro Boomin's new collaborative album? Who do you think Future dissed on "We Don't Trust You"? What about the speculation it was Drake? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Future And Metro Boomin Unleash "We Don't Trust You" Collab Project

[Via]