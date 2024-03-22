Future Mentions Megan Thee Stallion On New Song, Fans Split On How To Interpret It

Future and Metro Boomin just unleashed their new collab album WE DON'T TRUST YOU, and it seems like it's an instant hit by any metric. The production is killer, there are a lot of great verses and lyrical moments, some standout features, and of course, a lot of scandalous or drama-inducing mentions and references that will ruffle some feathers. One of these is about Megan Thee Stallion on "TYPE S**T." "Take down Meg Thee Stallion's by the group type s**t / That's some thick s**t, I just thought you knew type s**t," he spits on the cut. However, a lot of fans are split on how to interpret this.

For one, a set of fans believes that Future is referring to being with women as desirable and powerful as Megan Thee Stallion "by the group," suggesting that he engages with multiple. This is also evident thanks to his mention of "That's some thick s**t," a phrase that the Houston femcee has used before. Also, it's important to note that they are former collaborators, as they worked together on the song "Pressurelicious" off of Meg's 2022 project Traumanize. Still, another set of fans thinks that this refers to Fewtch "taking women down" by "running a train" on someone as attractive as Megan. Check out the comments section of the IG post down below for reactions and discussions.

Future Seems To Shout Out Megan Thee Stallion On "TYPE S**T": Listen

Furthermore, it's a bit of a tough situation to call, but given their history and the context of all the referential lines here, we'd guess that this was a shoutout and not a depreciative comment. After all, there are way more direct and overt disses to talk about on WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Odds are you probably already went wild over Kendrick Lamar's appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's "LIKE THAT." His diss towards the other members of the Big Three and his absolutely relentless energy was quite the special moment that we're still basking in.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this mention on "TYPE S**T" and how fans are interpreting it differently? What about the Atlanta MC's other recent instances of supposed disses and shoutouts being mysteriously similar? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Future and Megan Thee Stallion.

