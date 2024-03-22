Kendrick Lamar Steals Big Sean's Shine Again, Fans React To "LIKE THAT" & "Precision"

Kendrick Lamar set the rap world on fire overnight thanks to his verse on "LIKE THAT" off Metro Boomin and Future's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. On it, he dissed the concept of a "Big Three" in 2010s hip-hop, calling out his other competitors Drake and J. Cole for their sneak disses and for not being on his level. Overall, the Compton lyricist also had a lot of other elements that made that guest verse great, but it's only been a couple of hours since it dropped and fans are still reeling from this assertive performance. What's more is that a lot of fans are also seeing how history repeats itself in hip-hop sometimes, thanks to another big release this week.

Moreover, according to many reactions on social media, Kendrick Lamar upstaged Big Sean again by dissing the rap game, just like he had done 11 years ago on their Jay Electronica-assisted collab "Control." This time around, Kendrick's verse overshadowed conversation around Sean's new song "Precision" and excitement for his upcoming album. Obviously, saying that either MC completely made the other irrelevant is a big stretch, and the Detroit spitter still got plenty of deserved love for his skill. But at the end of the day, a lot of fans found it curious how he just keeps getting bad luck when it comes to stepping to the pgLang creative.

Kendrick Lamar's Guest Verse On "LIKE THAT" & Big Sean's "Precision": Listen

In addition, this is made all the more interesting thanks to Big Sean's recently released "Anderson Estate" freestyle. On that loosie, he also disses the concept of the "Big Three," shading Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, and the reverence of them in hip-hop discourse. It's definitely true that this assessment can unfairly leave others out of the conversation, but that's just the nature of competition. Check out reactions to this rift down below.

Fan Reactions

Also, you can check out general reactions to the "LIKE THAT" verse here. What did you think of these singles and disses, where do you think these two hip-hop artists stand with each other, and does this go deeper than mere competition? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments below. As always, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar.

