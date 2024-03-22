Kendrick Lamar Steals Big Sean's Shine Again, Fans React To "LIKE THAT" & "Precision"

History likes to repeat itself in the hip-hop world from time to time, and in this case, fans lost "Control" over this reoccurring narrative.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal

Kendrick Lamar set the rap world on fire overnight thanks to his verse on "LIKE THAT" off Metro Boomin and Future's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. On it, he dissed the concept of a "Big Three" in 2010s hip-hop, calling out his other competitors Drake and J. Cole for their sneak disses and for not being on his level. Overall, the Compton lyricist also had a lot of other elements that made that guest verse great, but it's only been a couple of hours since it dropped and fans are still reeling from this assertive performance. What's more is that a lot of fans are also seeing how history repeats itself in hip-hop sometimes, thanks to another big release this week.

Moreover, according to many reactions on social media, Kendrick Lamar upstaged Big Sean again by dissing the rap game, just like he had done 11 years ago on their Jay Electronica-assisted collab "Control." This time around, Kendrick's verse overshadowed conversation around Sean's new song "Precision" and excitement for his upcoming album. Obviously, saying that either MC completely made the other irrelevant is a big stretch, and the Detroit spitter still got plenty of deserved love for his skill. But at the end of the day, a lot of fans found it curious how he just keeps getting bad luck when it comes to stepping to the pgLang creative.

Read More: Big Sean Seemingly Takes Shots At Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And J. Cole On New Freestyle

Kendrick Lamar's Guest Verse On "LIKE THAT" & Big Sean's "Precision": Listen

In addition, this is made all the more interesting thanks to Big Sean's recently released "Anderson Estate" freestyle. On that loosie, he also disses the concept of the "Big Three," shading Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, and the reverence of them in hip-hop discourse. It's definitely true that this assessment can unfairly leave others out of the conversation, but that's just the nature of competition. Check out reactions to this rift down below.

Fan Reactions

Also, you can check out general reactions to the "LIKE THAT" verse here. What did you think of these singles and disses, where do you think these two hip-hop artists stand with each other, and does this go deeper than mere competition? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments below. As always, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar.

Read More: Big Sean Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar’s Leaked Diss Track

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 2ViralKendrick Lamar Breaks The Internet With Drake & J. Cole Diss: See What Fans Had To Say
Rolling Loud California 2024ViralBig Sean Unleashes "Anderson Estate Freestyle": Fans React To The Good, The Bad & The Disses
kendrick lamarViralKendrick Lamar Allegedly Disses Big Sean, Jay Electronica & French Montana On New Leak: Report
Artium Grammy BrunchViralNo I.D. Says Big Sean’s "Control" Was Originally For J. Cole & JAY-Z