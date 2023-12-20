Big Sean Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar's Leaked Diss Track

Big Sean says that he doesn't consider the leaked Kendrick Lamar song that mentions him by name a diss. Speaking with TMZ about the unreleased track, he explained that he would've fired back with a response had he considered it one.

“Ain’t no diss,” Sean quickly remarked when the outlet asked about it. As for his current relationship with Lamar, he says they’re cool. “Of course. If it was a diss, it would have been a diss. If it was a diss, it would have been another diss.” Altogether, Sean appeared to be in good spirits while discussing the lyrics.

Big Sean Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Big Sean performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

As for the track in question, Lamar targets many more artists besides just Sean. “F*ck subliminals, I put you on the roll call/ French Montana speaking on me in interviews/ Very cynical, dry hating something I don’t approve/ Jay Electronica put silencers on my Grammy night/ Another dead prophet hoping the God’ll give him life,” Kendrick raps. “Big Sean keep sneak dissin,’ I let it slide/ I think his false confidence got him inspired/ I can’t make them respect you, baby, it’s not my job/ You finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme (boy). Cute-ass raps, get your puberty up/ Then make you a classic album before you come at us/ Drake and Meek Mill beef might got you gassed up/ But I’m a whole ‘nother beast, I really f*ck you up.” It appears that the lyrics stem from an alternate version of "Pandemic," which landed on Lamar's Black Panther soundtrack.

Big Sean Discusses Leaked Kendrick Lamar Diss

Elsewhere in the interview with TMZ, he discussed "having rizz," whether he has a new album on the way, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Big Sean on HotNewHipHop.

