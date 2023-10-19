Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Still Together Amid Split Rumors, Re-Follow Each Other On IG

Amid legal action against a crazed fan, it seems like the Internet wanted to turn this star couple against each other, instead. Moreover, rumors recently swirled around social media that Jhene Aiko and Big Sean went through a breakup after a long relationship history. Apparently, this stems from eagle-eyed Instagram users who noticed that the two stopped following each other on the online platform. In addition, the R&B singer apparently reposted some split-related quotes on her IG Story as gossip went around about the rapper's alleged infidelity. Despite all this spicy speculation, it looks like things aren't actually that contentious at all.

Furthermore, the dismissal of these assumptions comes from the two apparently re-following each other on Instagram. Also, the Jasmine BRAND reportedly spoke to sources allegedly close to Big Sean and Jhene Aiko that confirmed they're still together. As such, it seems like this all quieted down quite quickly, although there's still no official word from either partner. Whether that's addressing the rumors or reaffirming their love, their next words will prove crucial to the mental sanity of fans who ship them.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Re-Follow Each Other On Instagram

Of course, all this news also stacks up against each artist's individual career moves. For example, Big Sean is looking forward to a new album soon, and we've gotten at least a bit of info about it. One of these is a preview of the Three 6 Mafia-sampling cut "Precision," which appeared in a trailer for NBA 2K24. It's sounding pretty grimy and refreshing, and hopefully the Detroit MC comes through with a solid body of work once again. His previous full-length effort, Detroit 2, was arguably his best LP yet, and while that forward momentum's taken a few years to materialize, we hope it was for the best.

Meanwhile, things took an unfortunate turn for Aiko, but in the best interest of her health. She recently canceled some shows on her doctors' advice, so hopefully she returns to the recording space feeling healthy, happy, and motivated to keep her stellar run up. What the couple seems to have dodged altogether, though, is news about them coming from anywhere else other than their own mouths. For more news and the latest updates on Jhene Aiko and Big Sean, stick around on HNHH.

