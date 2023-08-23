Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Look To Take Strange Fan To Court

One of hip-hop’s many power couples, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko, are in a spine-chilling predicament. A report from TMZ says that the rapper and R&B singer are constantly being stalked by a random fan. A lot of celebrities and music stars deal with fans who tend to get a little too close for comfort. Usually, they react by questioning the stranger “What are you doing?” Or, they will get irritably frustrated and tell them to back off. Both are fair ways to handle those types of situations.

However, these exchanges for Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have gone too far and they are looking to put an end to this. It is not only concerts this fan is going to, he is also sneaking onto their property! TMZ says that Jhene was the one to initiate the court to do something about these eerie occurrences. Jhene and Sean are seeking a temporary restraining order against him. What put this over the line, was the 29-year-old Ian Craig Lees making his way into the singer’s Pacific Palisades property.

Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Will Have To Wait For Justice

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Rapper Big Sean (L) and singer Jhene Aiko attend the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Jhene also states that Ian wants to make some sort of physical contact. Terrifying for sure, which is why both are looking for the courthouse to give protection. However, that will have to wait for now. The judge is waiting for the court hearing, which will take place on September 14 to give a firm ruling.

What are your initial thoughts on this situation between Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, and this fan? Do you think you could be a celebrity? Will this man receive any sort of jail time, or just have a restraining order set on him? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

