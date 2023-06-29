Big Sean, the Detroit-bred rapper, has been a transformative figure in the hip-hop scene since his debut. His ability to blend storytelling, wordplay, and a distinct delivery has attracted a vast audience. But if you’re a fan of his style, you’re in for a treat. There are many artists who share a similar sonic landscape. This article highlights some of these musicians, who, like Big Sean, have left an indelible mark on the hip-hop genre.

J Cole

J. Cole, the North Carolina native, shares Big Sean’s knack for combining lyrical depth with mainstream appeal. His music often explores themes of love, struggle, and ambition, much like Big Sean. They both weave intricate narratives, coupled with clever wordplay, making J. Cole a must-listen for fans of the Detroit MC.

The Canadian rapper Drake needs no introduction. However, his similarities to the “Bounce Back” rapper might not be immediately apparent. Yet, both artists excel in introspective songs that delve into personal experiences. Moreover, like Big Sean, Drake frequently experiments with his flow, pushing the boundaries of hip-hop.

Wale, a rapper of Nigerian descent, is another artist whose style is akin to Big Sean’s. Known for his poetry-infused lyrics and a unique flow, Wale often addresses themes such as race, culture, and personal struggles. His thoughtful storytelling and skillful delivery echo the Detroit rapper’s style, making him another artist to explore.

Kendrick Lamar

Considered one of the greatest rappers of his generation, Kendrick Lamar also shares similarities with Big Sean. Both artists have a strong narrative style and tackle various socio-political issues in their music. Lamar’s innovative approach to his craft offers a fresh perspective on the genre.

Lastly, Logic, the Maryland-born rapper, shares Big Sean’s ability to create relatable, story-driven music. His introspective lyrics and dynamic flow resonate with many of the Detroit artist’s fans. Logic’s diverse discography, from fast-paced rap to more melodic tracks, mirrors Big Sean’s versatility.

Conclusion/TLDR

Big Sean’s influence on the hip-hop scene is undeniable. He has carved a niche for himself with his unique style, which has inspired and been reflected in the work of many other artists. From J. Cole’s deep lyricism to Drake’s introspective tunes, from Wale’s poetic narrative to Kendrick Lamar’s socio-political themes, and Logic’s dynamic range, these artists share a common thread with Big Sean. They all push the boundaries of the genre, offering fresh perspectives and memorable music.

While each of these artists has their unique flair and sonic identity, their similarities to Sean are not to be overlooked. They continue to keep the essence of storytelling, wordplay, and individuality alive in their music, characteristics that are a hallmark of his style.

If you appreciate the artistry of the “Wolves” MC, exploring these artists’ music could open new avenues of enjoyment. They not only sound like Big Sean but also represent the diverse, innovative, and thought-provoking landscape of contemporary hip-hop.