Big Sean Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Born as Sean Michael Leonard Anderson in 1988, Big Sean relocated to Detroit, Michigan when he was just three months old. Raised by his mother, a teacher, and his grandmother, a WWII Army veteran, Big Sean laid down the foundation of his successful career at Cass Technical High School​ where he graduated with a 3.7 GPA.

His entrance into the world of music was as impressive as his high school grades. Big Sean began showing off his rapping skills during high school in weekly rap battle contests. Seizing an opportunity in 2005, he performed a freestyle for Kanye West at a radio station. Impressing Yeezy, this moment later led to a signing with West's label, GOOD Music, in 2008​. As of 2023, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Big Sean is worth $26 million.

Rise To Stardom

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West and Big Sean perform onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

Big Sean released his debut studio album, Finally Famous, in 2011, marking the beginning of a successful career. With guest appearances from notable artists like John Legend, Kanye West, and Wiz Khalifa, the album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts and was certified platinum in 2017​.

He dropped his second studio album Hall of Fame in 2013, and once again, it debuted at No. 3. His third album Dark Sky Paradise, however, debuted at No. 1 in 2015. The project marked his first No. 1 album and was certified platinum in 2016​.

Philanthropic Endeavors

Big Sean performs onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival: For Freedom. For Justice. For All. in Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Big Sean isn't just known for his music. In response to the Flint, Michigan water crisis in 2016, he donated $10,000 to help those affected by the calamity. His philanthropic gesture arrived around the release of his album TWENTY88.

Recent Success And Accolades

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Rapper Big Sean performs onstage during the "Red Cup Tour" at The Kia Forum on February 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Big Sean released I Decided in 2017, scoring his second No. 1 debut. Months later, he teamed up with Metro Boomin for their collaborative project, Double or Nothing. He released his first solo single since 2017, "Overtime," in 2019, and performed his subsequent single, "Bezerk," at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards​.

Over the years, Big Sean has been nominated for six Grammys and six MTV Video Music Awards, taking home two of the latter. He has also won seven BET awards, including for Best New Artist in 2012​.

Personal Life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Big Sean and Jhené Aiko attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Big Sean's personal life has seen relationships with notable celebrities like Naya Rivera, Ariana Grande, and Jhene Aiko. A public incident in 2011 resulted in his arrest for third-degree sexual assault. Eventually, the court cleared him of charges as part of a plea deal where he paid $750 fine for a misdemeanor count of unlawful imprisonment.

Big Sean Net Worth 2023

As of 2023, Big Sean's net worth is estimated to be $26 million, solidifying his place as one of the most popular and successful artists in the music industry​. Alongside his music, his fashion style, endorsement deal with Adidas, and his own clothing company, Aura Gold, contribute to his substantial wealth​.