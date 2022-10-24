Big Sean says that he’s unsure when he’ll get back to releasing music, as he’s currently focused on becoming a parent with his partner, Jhené Aiko. The two announced that they are expecting a baby boy earlier this year.

Sean admitted that he and Aiko are still deciding on a name for their child while speaking with TMZ at LAX.

(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify)

“Well, I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us,” Sean said when asked about paternity leave. “You can’t really put a time limit on it.”

Big Sean’s last project, a collaborative effort with producer Hit-Boy titled What You Expect, was released in 2021. The EP featured appearances from Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg.

Before departing, Sean also recommended fans go check out DJ Drama and Jeezy’s mixtape SnoFall, as well as Taylor Swift’s album Midnights.

Sean and Aiko began dating in 2016 but split up two years later. Sean revealed that Aiko suffered a miscarriage with their child during the song, “Deep Reverence.” The two are believed to have reconciled in 2020.

Aiko already has a daughter, Namiko, with R&B singer O’Ryan. She’ll be turning 14 years old in November.

Check out Sean’s chat with TMZ here.

