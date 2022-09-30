It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko.

The R&B songstress is already a mother of one from her past relationship with Omarion’s brother, O’Ryan, but for the better part of the last year, she’s been carrying around her first child with the “Mercy” rapper, who hasn’t been able to stop gushing about how eager he is for fatherhood.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Jhené Aiko attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )

As her due date nears closer and closer, Aiko has shared a “September bump dump” with her 15.1 million Instagram followers, revealing to the world just a few of the amazing outfits she and her bump have been sporting over the past few weeks.

The “Sativa” hitmaker kicked things off with a mirror selfie wearing baggy blue jeans and a white tank top, keeping things casual before she changed into a tight white dress with some glamorous makeup on the second slide.

Afterward, Big Sean made an appearance, holding his girlfriend’s budding belly in his hands while she made duck lips for the camera – the same expression later appeared in more of the uploads.

Aside from the mirror selfies and romantic couple snapshots, Aiko also posed alongside her oldest, 13-year-old Namiko Love Browner, showing how similar the two look thanks to the California native’s clearly strong genes.

Despite being almost ready to pop, Jhené has been booked and busy in recent weeks, performing a “magical” show for audiences at the Greek Theatre while 31 weeks pregnant.

In other news, Aiko’s Trip album was recently certified platinum, five years after its initial release – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.