Motherhood looks great on Jhené Aiko. Last year, the “While We’re Young” songstress welcomed her and Big Sean’s first child together. The musical couple named their little boy Noah. They’ve loved gushing about him all over social media since his birth.

Of course, the R&B starlet has been familiar with parenting for some time now. She’s already a girl mom to 14-year-old Namiko Love Browner, who she shares with O’Ryan. At the time, she was in her early 20s but was able to be a positive role model for her daughter as they grew up together.

This past weekend, Aiko and her beau were very active on TikTok, posting all kinds of fun family content for their fans. We heard them serenade their little one with a duet of their highly favoured “I Know” collaboration. They also hit each other with pillows while answering questions about their relationship.

On Instagram, the California native also dropped off some heartwarming content in the form of a photo dump. “Nami & Noah’s mom checking in,” she wrote in the caption.

The first picture sees her posing in the mirror, rocking curly hair and a black tank top. Afterward, we see a stunning selection of creative makeup looks, sultry selfies, and sneak peeks into the TWENTY88 collaborator’s luxurious home.

Jhene Aiko blessing the people pic.twitter.com/IWWufwdUEw — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 21, 2023

Aiko’s last slide provides a friendly reminder to readers – “Confidence is calm, ego makes a lot of noise.”

In the comment section, her second baby daddy didn’t hesitate to hype his girl up. “Got damn big titties,” the “Guap” hitmaker wrote alongside a heart emoji. So far, nearly 8K viewers have given his hilarious response a like.

@jheneaiko

She and Big Sean are happier than ever as a family with their new baby, but the singer didn’t have such a smooth experience with her first pregnancy. When she and former boyfriend O’Ryan realized they were expecting in their early 20s, the OnlyFans creator made the decision that he couldn’t be Aiko’s partner and be a good father to their child.

Read everything Omarion’s brother had to say about his failed relationship with Jhené here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]