This week, Jim Jones has been rekindling his beef with his former Diplomat running mate Cam'ron. Unfortunately, that's not the only foe he's got to fend off. 50 Cent has joined the latter in trolling him, with both claiming that Capo has been struggling financially.

But Jones isn't backing down in the slightest. In fact, he's come back with a pretty great response. As caught by Complex, the New York rapper showed off a multi-purpose studio/complex he's getting built in a video uploaded to his Instagram.

The caption of the post reads, "Thankyou for th free promo [muscle flexing emoji] @theifcfactory will b open to all creatives very soon. We workin while we workin. This is just 1 side of th facility u ain’t seen nothing yet God is good."

As he walks throughout the various rooms under construction, the 49-year-old shares that it's going to be a "content creation facility, for media, fashion, music, and broadcasting." There's even a boutique, which had the most work done on it, as well as a barbershop.

Later into the clip, Jones subliminally claps back at 50 and Cam again. "Come on with me. I love free promo!" he tells his cameraman.

Why Is Jim Jones Beefing With Cam'ron & 50 Cent?

On a more serious note, though, Jim Jones explains why he's working on this project. "I'm building this facility for all creators and young ones that's trying to come up to be a creative or have a creative ability that they wanna know how to double down on."

He adds, "The young boys don't feel no temperature, all they feel is opportunity. They still be here working in the midst of us working."

Jones signs off with one more subtle dig: "It’s cold in here!"

For more context, there's a claim (spread by 50) going around that Jones and his Let's Rap About It podcast crew have been struggling to pay the landlord the rent payment for the location. As a result, Cam and Fif have jumped all over that rumor and Jones in particular.

Cam hit first with comments like, "How u worried about me when ya heat off and rent due." Another one read, "What's wrong Capo? Ya heat off too? I ain't know... Hate for you to be 50yrs old wit no heat. What's ya Zelle bro? I got u."

Then, Fif jumped in Jones recently took an issue with the G-Unit rapper's documentary on Diddy. "Damn I hope you can all chip in, and get the heat back on."