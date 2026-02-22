The Game Shares His Hot Takes On Baby Keem's "Ca$ino" In New Review

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
The Game Hot Takes Baby Keem Casino New Review
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Baby Keem attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage/Getty Images)
The Game's review of Baby Keem's new album "Ca$ino" follows his review for J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" earlier this month.

Everyone's a critic in hip-hop these days, including rappers like The Game. He recently gave a review of Ca$ino, the new album by Baby Keem, and it's interesting to hear a fellow artist's take on their peers.

The Compton MC gave a track-by-track review on Instagram along with his overall thoughts, explaining that he listens from the perspective of a fan, a hater, and his own. You may remember this metric from The Game's other recent hip-hop album review, which was for The Fall-Off by J. Cole.

Overall, Chuck Taylor said he only got fully into the Vegas artist with this conceptual album, which he appreciates in today's hip-hop landscape in which he encourages differences of opinion. He gave Ca$ino a six-point-five out of ten, arguing that his rating is based on classic rap albums and not what's currently coming out.

As for Game's track-by-track breakdown, "Ca$ino" was his least favorite, but he loved cuts like "Birds & The Bees," "Good Flirts" with Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd, and "Highway 95 pt. 2." In sum, he loved the beats, thought the storytelling was challenging yet impressive, but seemed to find some elements lacking. The Game said his next review will be for ICEMAN by Drake whenever that drops, which should be an interesting discussion.

Baby Keem's Production Credits On Ca$ino

The thoughts on the K.Dot features are also interesting given The Game's references to Kendrick Lamar in recent times. While many folks assume they have some sort of beef going on, it's probably more of a competitive respect that beef loyalties took in a completely different direction.

Amid the success of Baby Keem's Ca$ino, The Game is right to praise the production on here in particular. Credits for these beats are led by Keem himself, who handled a great deal of the instrumentals on here. He also got a lot of assistance from Scott Bridgeway, Cardo Got Wings, Sounwave, Ojivolta, Sam Dew, Teo Halm, Beach Noise, and many more.

We will see if more rappers embark on reviewing hip-hop albums in the future. Since conversations mostly rest on the fans, it's always curious to hear what artists themselves have to say.

