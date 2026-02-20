Fans Agree Baby Keem’s “Ca$ino” Was Worth The Wait

Today (February 20), Baby Keem finally unleashed his highly anticipated sophomore album, Ca$ino. Fans have been waiting for the LP since the California-born artist dropped his debut, The Melodic Blue, all the way back in 2021. Needless to say, they were eager to hear what the 25-year-old had up his sleeve.

The project boasts features from the likes of Too $hort, Che Ecru, Sam Dew, and Momo Boyd. His cousin Kendrick Lamar even joins him for two tracks, "Good Flirts" and "House Money." So far, social media users have mostly positive. Many are impressed and calling this some of Baby Keem's best work yet, though others are questioning whether or not it was worth the five-year wait.

"Baby keem is so emotionally vulnerable that entire album," one listener on Twitter/X writes. "Dawg this Baby Keem album is actually so good," another claims. Someone else says, "Baby keem really waited 5 years to drop that mid a** album smh man."

Kendrick Lamar Praises Baby Keem

The release of Ca$ino follows the release of three "Booman" documentaries, which were posted on YouTube in the days leading up to the big drop. They're about the making of the album and feature some valuable insight from Kendrick about Baby Keem's creative evolution.

“Was I surprised? No, I wasn’t surprised," he said of Baby Keem going from producer to rapper. "You know why? Because it started off with beats. And I was like, ‘Okay, I see what went down here.' When I think of the gamers, it just makes sense. You have to be locked in to sound and tech; it all goes hand in hand. So when he started first sending me beats and sh*t, I was like, ‘Okay, I can see you do this,’ and he was really good."

Twitter Reacts To Baby Keem's Ca$ino