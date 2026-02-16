Baby Keem Drops Second "Booman" Documentary For New Album "Ca$ino"

Baby Keem fans are overjoyed at the fact that their speculations over his headlining Governors Ball slot this year actually manifested. His new album Ca$ino is coming out soon, and we just got a new "Booman" documentary on YouTube that is hyping die-hards up even more.

Throughout this "Booman II" documentary, which follows the original doc, we see Keem's family, friends, colleagues, and other folks talk about life in Las Vegas. We also see many old home videos of him as a young boy. Many other clips and moments paint the picture of Vegas as a whole, and also reflect on the Carson, California native's other life experiences.

Most excitingly for fans, this short ten-minute documentary includes new music snippets, although they are not super expansive. Still, this rollout method clueing fans into what will appear on the LP is very interesting to see.

Baby Keem's last album (his first studio full-length) was 2021's The Melodic Blue, so fans waited for this moment for a long time. Soon enough, we will find out if the near-five-year wait was worth it.

When Is Baby Keem Dropping Ca$ino?

For those unaware, Baby Keem's new album Ca$ino drops on Friday (February 20), so we only have a few days left. Hype continues to build via these documentaries and a lot of social media speculation about the tracklist, which he revealed along with features.

For example, Keem will reunite with his cousin Kendrick Lamar on the track "Good Flirts," which also features Momo Boyd. Too $hort and Che Ecru will also provide guest appearances.

Baby Keem's also going on his Ca$ino tour, which will run from April through September of this year in North America and Europe. Fans are also buying pre-orders for physical editions of the new album, which has folks predicting how much this LP could sell in its first week.