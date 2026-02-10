Baby Keem Unveils "Ca$ino" Tour Dates

Baby Keem will be hitting the road in promotion of his new album, Ca$ino, performing dozens of shows across the world between April and September. He announced the tour in a press release on Tuesday, revealing that it'll be kicking off with a North American leg that begins on April 15 in Raleigh, NC.

After performing in Los Angeles, New York, Montreal, Dallas, Atlanta, and more cities, Keem will be wrapping up that section of the tour on June 7 in Boston, MA. From there, he heads to heads to Europe and the United Kingdom. That portion of the tour begins in Cologne, Germany on August 31 and ends in London, UK on September 18.

In addition to the tour, Tuesday marked the announcement of Keem's new album, Ca$ino. He shared a 12-song tracklist for the project and confirmed that it will be arriving on February 20, 2026. It will arrive just under five years after the release of his previous studio album, The Melodic Blue.

The tracklist features several noteworthy collaborations. For starters, Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd will be appearing on the song, "Good Flirts," marking the latest of numerous collaborations between Keem and Lamar. In the past, they've released "Family Ties," "Range brothers," and more. After that, Too Short pops up on the song, "Sex Appeal," while "Tubi," features Che Ecru.

Along with the album and tour announcement, Keem also shared a documentary on YouTube titled, "Booman I." In the nine-and-a-half-minute film, Keem shared footage of his family members speaking about their upbringing. He also shows himself working on a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.