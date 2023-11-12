Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, And Tyler, The Creator Perform “The Hillbillies” For The First Time At Camp Flog Gnaw

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, along with special guest Tyler, The Creator, have performed "The Hillbillies" live for the first time. The pair were performing at Tyler's Camp Flog Gnaw festival, which is making its return after a pandemic-mandated hiatus. Tyler previously appeared in the song's video when it was first released back in May of this year. The assembled fans seemed overjoyed by the performance, despite rumors it also served as a Drake diss track.

Camp Flog Gnaw, back for 2023, has been in full swing all weekend. Other headliners have included SZA, PinkPatheress, Earl Sweatshirt, and WILLOW. It was last held in 2021 and, aside from 2020 and 2022, has been held annually since 2012. It's great to see the festival back at full strength. We'll have any updates that come out of the festival here at HotNewHipHop.

J. Cole Speaks On Kendrick Lamar Collab

Elsewhere, J. Cole recently spoke on a collab with Lamar that never came to be. "In a nutshell, [Kendrick Lamar] had pulled up on me at No I.D.’s spot," J. Cole began. "We was already building this relationship, and I had these beats at the time and I was playing them for him. Was that our first time linking? ‘HiiiPoWeR,’ one of them beats? There’s a few beats, a gang of beats that I did, I gave him. Some of them like, maybe had a hook on them, a verse- this, that, and the third.

Furthermore, he continued. "So he took them and, you know, in that moment, we talked about, ‘Yo, bro, we should do a project,’" J. Cole continued. "At that time he’s not on like that, but I’m f-ckin’ with him. At one point, it was a real thing. But bro, time and life, we ain’t ever got the chance to go in and do it correctly, because that would take time. For us to do something that’s full of our potential, that meets our real potential, you’re gonna need time. At least a year. “When you got two successful artists with lives and families, that’s hard to do," he concluded. "We put it to bed years ago. But at one point in time, it was a real conversation, for sure. It’s not like it’s a ton of songs. It’s not like it’s some album sitting on the shelf somewhere."

