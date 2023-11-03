Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Teams Up With Global Citizen For “Move Afrika” Festival Series

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's often mysterious pgLang company has been making some moves recently. Last month, they made two big announcements. The first was the return of their Converse collaboration the Chuck 70's, which will be back later this month. The second was a team-up with technology company Light for a limited run of minimalist cellphones meant to take away the distractions of regular phones.

Now they're making their biggest move yet. The announced a 5-year partnership with Global Citizen to curate a series of music festivals across Africa. The "Move Afrika" series seeks to expand to 5 countries by 2025. It also seeks to elevate a number of political and social causes in each of the destinations it reaches. As part of the partnership they also announced the first festival they'll be putting on together. Move Afrika: Rwanda will take place in Kigali on December 6 and Kendrick Lamar himself will headline. Check out the full announcement below.

Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline pgLang Curated Festival In Rwanda

Recently, Kendrick Lamar made an unexpected appearance on a major new release. Taylor Swift has continued re-recording her old albums this year and the newest was 1989. After the original tracklist only included a re-recording of the original version of her song "Bad Blood" she released a deluxe edition the next day. One of the new songs included is a re-recorded version of "Bad Blood" that also features Kendrick Lamar re-doing his notorious verse on the song.

Kendrick Lamar recently appeared alongside Beyonce to celebrate the singer's birthday. The three-time collaborators had high praise for each other both during the performance itself and afterwards. Their most recent team-up came on the "America Has A Problem" remix Bey shared earlier this year. What do you think of pgLang teaming up with Global Citizen for a series of music festivals across Africa? Let us know in the comment section below.

