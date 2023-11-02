PinkPantheress Details How She Almost Landed On A Kendrick Lamar Track: “Oh F***, I Can’t Even Think About It”

PinkPantheress is one of the more intriguing and new female artists to pop off in the hip-hop and R&B scene. While she is not directly within those two genres, the Bath, England singer is bringing some funky and quirky vibes that are shaking things up. So far, it is continuing to bring her loads of success in a very short time frame. In fact, it was around the middle of 2021 that PinkPantheress started to release some tracks to streaming. Additionally, she put out her first-ever project that year with to hell with it. That contains some of her most popular songs "Pain" and "Break It Off - Bonus."

Of course, we cannot forget about what she and Ice Spice did together on "Boy's a liar Pt. 2." The irresistibly cute instrumental along with the sad and honest lyrics about boys being toxic won so many people over. It has already racked up over 700 million streams since its release at the beginning of February. While grabbing Ice Spice for that song was a big deal, she could have caught an even bigger fish.

Read More: Kanye West Has It All Figured Out: Kim Kardashian Details His Humble Lifestyle

PinkPantheress Cannot Think About It Anymore

In a recent interview with i-D, she brutally recalled a time when she could have landed a placement on a Kendrick song. NFR Podcast tweeted an excerpt from the story and it is honestly gut-wrenching. "Oh f***, I can’t even think about it. I was watching Nightcrawler with this guy." You might be wondering why she did not pick up and put a pause on the date for King Kendrick. Well, PinkPanthress's date asked her to put her phone on silent. We do not know if she was expecting the call or not. However, that guy hopefully feels real awful about it.

What are your initial thoughts on PinkPantheress revealing that she almost featured on a Kendrick Lamar song? Would this have been a great collaboration? Do you think she will ever get a call back from him? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around PinkPantheress, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Joe Budden Remains Composed After Cesar Pina’s Brother Pulls Up On Him: Watch

[Via]